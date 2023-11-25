Maharashtra: CM Shinde Cancels Karad Trip; DY CM Pawar Denies Faking Illness Amid Maratha Quota Agitation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | File photo

Chief minister Eknath Shinde cancelled his trip to Karad on Saturday citing health reasons, according to minister Shamburaj Desai. Mr Shinde was to visit the memorial of late leader Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad on the occasion of his death anniversary. However, at the last moment he changed his programme.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who was out of action recently, denied that he was feigning illness. "It is not in my nature to feign illness," he told newspersons in Satara. He was speaking to mediapersons after offering tributes at the memorial of YB Chavan.

There was speculation that Mr Pawar claimed to be ill with a view to avoid the political complications arising out of the ongoing Maratha reserve agitation.

Mr Pawar said during the 32 years of his political career he had always spoken out his mind on various issues in a clear manner. "I have never falsely claimed to be unwell just to avoid a political situation," he clarified. He said he was genuinely down with dengue and hence had to take rest for about a fortnight.

Mr Pawar said the state government was making genuine efforts to resolve the Maratha reservation issue. "Hence no one should give provocative speeches and vitiate the atmosphere," he added. Apparently, he said this in tacit reference to minister for food and civil supplies Chhagan Bhujbal who had recently made a frontal attack on Manoj Jarange-Patil who is spearheading the Maratha agitation. Mr Bhujbal has made it clear that Maratha reservation cannot be at the cost of the OBCs.