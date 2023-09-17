Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde's Historic Kashmir Visit Ushers In New Era Of Friendship Between States

Photo courtesy: X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde embarked on a historic two-day visit to Kashmir on Sunday, marking the commencement of a new era of friendship between Maharashtra and the northern state.

The visit is part of various programs, including 'Hum Sab Ek Hain' (We Are All One), the inauguration of the Kargil International Competition, a visit to the War Memorial, and an interaction with army jawans and Marathi families organized by the "SARHAD" organization. These events have been planned in commemoration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and symbolize the strengthening of ties between Maharashtra and Kashmir.

After participating in a cabinet meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which included flag hoisting to commemorate Marathwada Liberation Struggle Day, Shinde began his visit to Kashmir. He is accompanied by Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh, emphasising the significance of this diplomatic mission.

Friendship between the two states

The "SARHAD" organization from Pune has orchestrated the "Hum Sab Ek Hain" program, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, as a tribute to the unity in diversity that India represents. This special program marks the initiation of a new era of friendship between Maharashtra and Kashmir. In a heartwarming gesture, 73 senior citizens of Kashmir will be honored during the event, which is set to take place in Srinagar. Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is expected to grace the occasion with his presence. Following the program, Shinde will engage with Marathi families residing in Kashmir, fostering cultural bonds and inter-state harmony.

Shinde to inaugurate Sixth Kargil International Marathon Competition in Kargil

On Monday morning, Shinde will inaugurate the Sixth Kargil International Marathon Competition in Kargil, a testament to the spirit of sportsmanship and unity. Additionally, he will unveil a medical camp organized by Dr. Ali Irani and physiotherapy doctors, commemorating the Silver Jubilee of the Kargil War victory. As a symbol of solidarity, a grand 72-foot Tiranga flag for the Indian Army will be unfurled at Chhanigund through SARHAD.

In an effort to pay homage to the valor and sacrifice of the armed forces, Shinde will visit the War Memorial at Drass. During this visit, he will also release the book titled "Kargil Ashcharyacha Dhakka te Vijay," which has been translated into Marathi and authored by General Ved Prakash Malik.

Shinde expressed his enthusiasm and optimism about the two-day visit, stating that it signifies the dawn of a new era of friendship between Maharashtra and Kashmir. The trip underscores the importance of fostering diplomatic relationships, cultural exchanges, and unity among the diverse regions of India.

