 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Vows To Maintain Social Harmony Amidst Caste Reservation Disputes
“We will ensure there is no caste tension in the society,” Shinde told reporters in Nashik.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Nashik: The Maharashtra government will ensure that caste tension doesn't erupt in society, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday against the backdrop of Maratha and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities firming up their stands on reservations.

Shinde thanked OBC activist Laxman Hake and others for withdrawing their indefinite fast following the government intervention.

About The Indefinite Fast Launched By Activists Hake & Navnath Waghmare

Activists Hake and Navnath Waghmare launched the indefinite fast on June 13 as a counter to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's demand that Marathas should get a reservation in the OBC category. Shinde, who chaired a meeting of OBC leaders in Mumbai on Friday, said an all-party meeting will be convened in the first week of the monsoon session beginning June 27.

“A good discussion was held on the issue yesterday,” he added.

The government has decided to convene the meeting to discuss the issue of extending reservations to 'sage-soyare' or the kin of Marathas who possess the Kunbi caste certificate, state minister Chhagan Bhujbal had said.

In January, the state government came out with a draft notification to grant Kunbi status to the 'sage-soyare' (relatives by birth or marriage) of Marathas who have already established that they belong to the agrarian Kunbi community, an OBC group. Activist Manoj Jarange has demanded that all Marathas get reservations under the OBC category.

