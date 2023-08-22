Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits KEM Hospital, Promises Enhanced Healthcare and Swift Solutions | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited one of the major civic-run hospitals, King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, on Monday night, assuring patients of improved healthcare facilities and resolution of all issues. He also confirmed that work on six wards will commence immediately.

During his rounds, CM Shinde interacted with patients in the intensive care unit, pediatric ward, and general ward, listening to their concerns and challenges they have been facing.

Patient's relative shares plight of shortage of hospital beds with CM

One relative of a patient shared concerns about the shortage of hospital beds with CM Shinde. "I've heard the patients' problems and assured them they will be resolved. Six wards were closed, leading to admissions being denied due to the patient load in other wards. I've instructed the hospital administration to initiate work on these wards immediately," stated CM Shinde.

Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner, mentioned, "The CM visited the hospital to assess if patients are receiving proper treatment and health facilities. He inspected the ICU, pediatric ward, and general wards, and had discussions with some patients to understand their issues, assuring swift resolutions."

KEM Hospital's challenges

However, numerous patients admitted to the hospital have been undergoing treatment for periods ranging from 10 days to three months. Being one of the major civic-run hospitals with a high number of daily inpatients and outpatients, KEM Hospital faces ongoing challenges.

The hospital has been grappling with significant shortages of basic drugs for several months, and patients have had to wait seven to nine months for MRI scans.

"We are addressing the problems step by step, and it will take time. AMC Sudhakar Shinde is conducting hospital rounds to identify ways to enhance health facilities for patients. He also recently convened a meeting with the CPD department to ensure a smooth drug supply to hospitals and prevent further issues," stated a senior health official.