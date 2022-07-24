Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit flood-hit districts on July 30 and 31

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

CM Eknath Shinde, who has claimed that his camp is real Shiv Sena, in a bid to reach out to his supporters and lure more Sainiks from Thackeray faction in his fold, will conduct a whirlwind tour on July 30 and 31 in Nashik, Northern Maharashtra, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra. He will also visit the villages affected by heavy rains and floods to assure the government’s aid. Shinde will later travel to the rest of Maharashtra.

A senior legislator from Shinde camp told the Free Press Journal, ‘’CM is a 24x7 working politician. His proposed visits are aimed to instil confidence among the people affected by the nature’s fury and also to rebut the opposition’s allegation that the government is not functioning due to lack of cabinet expansion.’’ Further, he said that the incoming in the party is going on full swing as a large number of Shiv Sainiks feel that Shinde will give them justice .

Shinde has already visited the Gadchiroli district which was badly hit by heavy rains and floods while he held a series of online and offline meetings directing the administration to conduct panchanamas and provide help to the affected people. As far as party related work is concerned, Shinde is practically attending every day rallies organised by legislators from his camp and also inducting leaders and Sainiks from the Thackeray faction.

Shinde’s proposed tour comes against the backdrop of Yuva Sena chief and former minister Aaditya Thackeray’s Shiv Samvad Yatra, especially in the constituencies represented by the rebel Shiv Sena legislators that aimed to rejuvenate the party organisations there and send a message that the Thackeray faction may be down but not out.

Further, Shinde has planned these visits ahead of a state-wide tour being proposed by Shiv Sena President and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as a part of outreach programme especially after the fall of the party-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government following the rebellion staged by the 40 legislators and its move to join hands with BJP for the formation of a new government in the state.

Thackeray, who was targeted by Shinde and other legislators from his camp, for not giving time for meetings and interaction during the MVA government, has already launched interactive sessions with the party workers by visiting the Shiv Sena Bhavan. Thackeray has already announced that he would revive the party organisation by involving youths and cadres.