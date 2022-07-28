Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde meets veteran Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi; see pics | Twitter/@mieknathshinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met veteran Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi. Taking to Twitter, Shinde said Joshi congratulated him on becoming the CM. He said joy on the former CM's face was clearly visible as a common Shiv Sainik had once again become the CM in the state. Shinde added that Joshi gave him valuable guidance during the chat.

Meanwhile, Shinde has reiterated that the much-delayed cabinet expansion "will happen very soon" though he did not specify any date for the same.

His New Delhi trip late on Wednesday reportedly to discuss the cabinet expansion with the top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders was abruptly cancelled.

The opposition has slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government which took office on June 30 for the repeated postponement of the cabinet formation.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has predicted that "there will be a change of government soon in the state", referring to the apex court hearing on the disqualification proceedings against 15 rebel Sena MLAs including Shinde.

Dismissing the contentions, Shinde said that his government is "strong" as it enjoys two-third support in the Assembly with 166 MLAs on its side, plus 12 Lok Sabha MPs who have given their letters of support.

Criticising the Shinde regime, NCP leader and MLC Amol Mitkari warned that a fresh "political Mahabharat" is likely to erupt in the state next week after the SC judgement is delivered.

