Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Declares 'Dand Patta' As State Weapon On Occasion Of Shiv Jayanti

On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, chief minister Eknath Shinde proclaimed the 'dand patta' or gauntlet sword as the official state weapon of Maharashtra. This announcement was made during a ceremony at Shivneri fort, the revered birthplace of Shivaji.

Cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, instrumental in the selection process, highlighted the historical significance of the dand patta. After thorough research, it was found that this weapon was extensively used by Shivaji Maharaj and his commanders during combat, thus justifying its designation as the state weapon.

Mungantiwar's Role In Enhancing State's Heritage

Mungantiwar, during his tenure as the cultural affairs minister, has been proactive in symbolically representing Maharashtra's heritage. Previously, he declared 'Garja Maharashtra Majha' as the state song and designated the Silver Pomfret as the state fish.

The dand patta is a formidable double-edged sword, often extending up to four feet in length, with a unique gauntlet integrated as a hand guard. This weapon was prevalent during the medieval period and is prominently depicted in various artworks featuring Shivaji.

Dand Patta's Historical Significance

Several notable events in Maratha history highlight the efficacy of the dand patta. During the confrontation with Afzal Khan, Shivaji's bodyguard Jiva Mahala purportedly used the dand patta to sever the arm of Afzal Khan's attacker, Sayyad Banda. Additionally, Shivaji's commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande is credited with using the dand patta to fend off Siddi Johar's forces during a critical war moment.

By designating the dand patta as Maharashtra's state weapon, the government honors the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and pays homage to the martial traditions of the Maratha warriors. This declaration serves as a testament to Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage and historical significance.