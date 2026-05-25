Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs ₹400 Crore Climate Investment Deal With Aggreko India In Pune |

Maharashtra took another step towards strengthening its climate and clean energy goals on Monday after the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Aggreko India Manufacturing Private Limited for a major investment project in Pune district.

The agreement was signed in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who presided over the exchange of the MoU between the state Industries Department and company officials.

🤝 CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing and exchange of an MoU between the Government of Maharashtra (Industries Department) and Aggreko India Manufacturing Private Limited in Mumbai, today.



The MoU aims to strengthen Maharashtra’s State Action Plan on Climate Change… pic.twitter.com/XJrGXecmAr — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 25, 2026

The partnership is aimed at supporting Maharashtra’s State Action Plan on Climate Change through the adoption of sustainable energy and advanced temperature control solutions across sectors.

According to officials, the proposed project will come up at Fulgaon in Pune district with an estimated investment of nearly Rs 400 crore over the next 10 years. The initiative is also expected to create employment opportunities for up to 1,000 people.

Focus on Sustainable Development

State government officials said the collaboration would help improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and strengthen climate resilience in industrial and commercial operations.

The agreement also focuses on enabling cleaner and more efficient energy practices through modern technology solutions. Authorities believe the project will contribute to Maharashtra’s larger push towards sustainable industrial growth while balancing environmental concerns.

During the event, Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the importance of partnerships that support both economic development and climate responsibility. Officials said the investment reflects growing international interest in Maharashtra’s infrastructure and clean energy sector.

Senior Officials Present

Several senior representatives from Aggreko India and the British High Commission attended the signing ceremony.

Among those present were Aggreko India Group Commercial Director and Director Sunny Thakrar, Group Head of Government Relations Stephen Rea, Managing Director Rahul Khare, and Head of Procurement and Global Supply Sunil Deshmukh.

The event was also attended by Mark Birrell, Trade Counsellor at the British High Commission, along with Senior Trade Adviser for Energy Pratiksha Kshirsagar and other dignitaries.

Officials said the project is expected to strengthen Maharashtra’s position as a preferred destination for green investment and energy innovation in the country.