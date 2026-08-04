Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders ₹181-Crore Citizen-Friendly Air India Building Revamp, Govt Office Shift Only After Detailed Planning | X / @MahaDGIPR

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to prioritise a citizen-friendly administrative layout while renovating the iconic Air India building, which is set to house several state government departments. He stressed that the final decision on relocating departments would be taken only after a detailed assessment and planning exercise is completed. The government has already approved ₹181.01 crore for the renovation and repair.

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Chairing a review meeting at his official residence, ‘Varsha’, Fadnavis said the renovation should focus on creating a more efficient, accessible and peopleoriented administrative system. He asked the administration to ensure that the redesigned building enhances the functioning of government offices while making public services easier to access.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal to convene a detailed meeting with all departments concerned and prepare a comprehensive plan for the project. He said the government should carefully identify which departments would be best suited for relocation to the renovated building, keeping both administrative efficiency and public convenience in mind.

During the meeting, architects presented proposed redevelopment plans for the landmark building. Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale and Minister of State Indranil Naik were present.