Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube After India’s World Cup Triumph |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis met Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube in Mumbai on Tuesday, following India’s victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. A video of the meeting has gone viral on social media, showing the Maharashtra Chief Minister warmly greeting the two cricketers with hugs before felicitating them.

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and cricketer Shivam Dube met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis.



(Source: CM Office) pic.twitter.com/LhrUMMNx9W — IANS (@ians_india) March 10, 2026

During the interaction, the cricketers were honoured by the Chief Minister and later posed for photographs with him and Amruta Fadnavis. The meeting comes amid widespread celebrations across the state after India clinched the T20 World Cup title.

Indian Skipper Receives Rousing Welcome On Arrival At Home

Earlier yesterday, Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav received a grand welcome upon his arrival in Mumbai following the team’s historic triumph. Large numbers of fans gathered at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to greet the skipper with cheers and chants.

Celebrations continued at his residence, where supporters organised traditional festivities including dhol performances and a pooja aarti to mark the victory. Rahul Shewale, former MP and a leader of Shiv Sena, was also present during the celebrations.

Fadnavis Hails Team India's Victory In Assembly

Meanwhile, in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis moved a congratulatory motion on Monday to honour the Indian cricket team for its outstanding performance in the tournament. He praised the team’s dominant run, noting that India had won every match except one during the competition.

Fadnavis credited the victory to what he described as a perfect blend of team spirit, discipline and confidence within the squad. He also extended congratulations to captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the entire Indian team.

The Chief Minister expressed particular pride in the fact that both Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube are from Mumbai, highlighting Maharashtra’s long-standing contribution to Indian cricket. He added that it was inspiring to see players from humble and rural backgrounds rise to international success.

India sealed the T20 World Cup title with a commanding victory over the New Zealand national cricket team in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The Indian batting lineup, led by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, powered the team to a massive total of 255/5, setting New Zealand a daunting target of 256 runs.

In response, New Zealand faltered early and were reduced to 72/5. Despite a fighting half-century by Tim Seifert, the team was eventually bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, handing India a comprehensive 96-run victory.

