Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Energy Dept To Fast-Track Green Projects, Strengthen Power Infrastructure

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the energy department to expedite the implementation of green energy projects and ensure that all energy initiatives are completed within stipulated timelines. The directives came during a high-level review meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

Addressing senior officials, CM Fadnavis emphasized the government’s commitment to providing affordable and reliable electricity to the public. “The government aims to ensure the availability of electricity at affordable rates. The energy department must adopt time-bound planning to strengthen energy infrastructure. Special focus must be given to the development of green energy in the coming years, and all related projects must be completed as per schedule to improve the power distribution system,” he said.

Highlighting key initiatives, Fadnavis termed the Chief Minister’s Solar Agricultural Feeder Scheme 2.0 as a "game-changer" for the energy sector and instructed that it be completed by December 2025. He also called for the acceleration of the PM SuryaGhar Free Electricity Scheme, urging Mahaurja (Maharashtra Energy Development Agency) to complete the survey for solar electrification of all government buildings across the state.

Further, he directed Mahaurja and MSEDCL (MahaVitaran) to collaborate on developing model solar villages. All energy-related projects across Mahaurja, and the power generation and transmission departments, must be completed along the lines of the Gati Shakti initiative, he added. The CM also stressed the need to implement central government schemes effectively to reduce electricity leakage and promote public awareness of energy conservation.

Fadnavis pointed out the urgent need to strengthen the power distribution system, considering the increasing demand for electricity in the future. He called for a structured plan to recover pending electricity dues from local self-government bodies and underlined the importance of focusing on skill development and research under policies aimed at building a hydrogen ecosystem in the state.

The meeting also reviewed the current status of various projects under the energy department.