Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Authorities To Improve Conviction Rates In SC/ST Atrocities Act Cases | X / @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed authorities to improve the conviction rate in cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Chairing a state-level vigilance and monitoring committee meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis called for stronger investigations, better prosecution, and time-bound trials.

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He instructed that the performance of public prosecutors be evaluated based on convictions secured. To expedite trials, Fadnavis ordered the establishment of Fast Track Courts in districts with high case volumes.

The Home Department's MARVEL institution will examine low conviction rates to prepare an SOP for evidence collection.