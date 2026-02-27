Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Defends History Revision, Opposes Comparison Between Shivaji Maharaj And Tipu Sultan

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that accurate teaching of history over the past seven decades would have prevented any glorification of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb among sections of society. He asserted that historical narratives must reflect facts and opposed portraying invaders as heroes.

Speaking in the State Assembly during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Budget session, Fadnavis criticised attempts to compare Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. He said Shivaji Maharaj remains universally respected for his administrative vision and welfare-oriented governance.

“If history were taught accurately, not a single Muslim would consider Aurangzeb a hero. We will always oppose those who treat invaders as heroes,” he said.

Fadnavis also said he was not getting into the debate over whether Tipu Sultan was good or bad.

“However, we will oppose any comparison between Tipu Sultan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tipu Sultan may have fought the British, but he did it to save his own kingdom. But he also killed 75,000 Hindus and 33,000 Nairs,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that earlier NCERT textbooks devoted 17 pages to Mughal history and only one page to Shivaji Maharaj. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the curriculum now gives 20 pages to Maratha history, he added.

Fadnavis also condemned Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal for allegedly equating Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, calling the remarks “shameful”.

