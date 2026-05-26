Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Support For Onion Farmers Amid Fuel Shortage; Raises Onion Purchase Price To ₹15 |

As Maharashtra grapples with a growing diesel shortage in several districts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday assured onion farmers that the state government remains sensitive to their concerns. He announced that the onion purchase price has been increased to Rs 15 and said discussions with the Central Government are underway to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The Central government has increased the onion procurement price by ₹3.50 to ₹15... We requested a meeting with the Central government regarding onions, and the state government is in touch with the Centre on the issue... Some… pic.twitter.com/N7jWTZq87O — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2026

Diesel Demand Rises Across State

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said diesel demand across Maharashtra has risen sharply, leading to shortage like conditions in some areas despite increased supply compared to last year. He stated that diesel demand in the state has gone up by 52 percent overall.

According to the Chief Minister, Akola alone recorded a 154 percent rise in diesel consumption. More than 70 percent growth in demand has also been reported from districts including Sambhajinagar, Beed, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gondia and Hingoli. He maintained that supply has been increased accordingly in these regions.

Fadnavis also indicated that authorities are examining the possibility of hoarding and diversion of fuel meant for commercial use. “If there is talk of shortage despite increasing supply, then it is necessary to find out the reasons behind it,” he said.

Government Focus on Onion Farmers

Speaking about the onion crisis, the Chief Minister said the state government had increased the onion procurement price from Rs 3.50 to Rs 15. He added that large scale procurement has already begun and that discussions with the Central Government are ongoing.

Fadnavis informed that a meeting with the Centre will be held on May 27 to discuss long term measures for onion farmers.

Opposition Criticised Over Protests

Responding to the agitation in Nashik and criticism from opposition leaders, Fadnavis said protests were expected from opposition parties. Taking a swipe at critics, he remarked, “Those who do not get tears in their eyes even after cutting onions are shedding tears.”

He also criticised MP Praniti Shinde, saying first time MPs should speak with greater maturity while addressing public issues.

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