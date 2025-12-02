 Maharashtra Civic Elections 2025: Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar Caught On Camera Interacting With Woman Inside Polling Booth In Hingoli, Probe Ordered; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Civic Elections 2025: Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar Caught On Camera Interacting With Woman Inside Polling Booth In Hingoli, Probe Ordered; VIDEO

Maharashtra Civic Elections 2025: Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar Caught On Camera Interacting With Woman Inside Polling Booth In Hingoli, Probe Ordered; VIDEO

A video showing Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar entering a polling booth while a woman was voting in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district has sparked a probe by election officials. The incident occurred during the local body elections on Tuesday, where voting is underway across 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2025: Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar Caught On Camera Interacting With Woman Inside Polling Booth In Hingoli, Probe Ordered; VIDEO |

Maharashtra, December 2: Election authorities have ordered an inquiry after a video surfaced online showing Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar entering a polling booth while a woman was casting her vote during the local body elections in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district. The incident took place on Tuesday, prompting immediate attention from election officials.

MLA Caught on Camera Inside Poll Booth

In the viral clip, Bangar can be seen walking into the polling enclosure, peeking over as the woman casts her vote and engaging her in conversation. The footage quickly spread across social media, raising questions over a possible violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the sanctity of the secret ballot.

Election Officials Take Note

FPJ Shorts
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet

Responding to the video, an election official told PTI, “I have seen the video, but it is incomplete. I have directed the officer present at the booth to prepare and submit a detailed report. Appropriate action will be taken after reviewing the report.”

Read Also
Maharashtra Civic Poll 2025 UPDATE: Statewide Counting Postponed, New Result Date Set For December...
article-image

Voting Underway Across Maharashtra

The incident coincided with the first phase of the local body elections being held across Maharashtra. Voting is taking place for 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, with 6,042 seats and 264 council president posts up for grabs.

Family Connection in Polls

Sources said that a member of Santosh Bangar’s family is contesting in the Hingoli municipal council election, adding a layer of controversy to the incident. However, there has been no official comment from Bangar or his party so far.

Probe Underway

The Election Commission has assured that the matter will be examined thoroughly, and necessary action will be taken if any electoral norms were breached. The video has once again drawn attention to the need for strict adherence to polling protocols and the enforcement of voter privacy during elections.

With PTI Inputs

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Busts Prostitution Racket At Vashi Spa; 6 Women...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Busts Prostitution Racket At Vashi Spa; 6 Women...

Maharashtra Civic Elections 2025: Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar Caught On Camera Interacting With...

Maharashtra Civic Elections 2025: Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar Caught On Camera Interacting With...

Raymond Realty Launches ₹2,000 Crore Ultra-Luxury Project ‘Invictus By GS, BKC’ In Bandra East

Raymond Realty Launches ₹2,000 Crore Ultra-Luxury Project ‘Invictus By GS, BKC’ In Bandra East

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Blames SEC For HC Order Deferring Maharashtra Civic...

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Blames SEC For HC Order Deferring Maharashtra Civic...

Thane: Illegal Sand Mining Racket Busted In Bhiwandi; Machinery Seized

Thane: Illegal Sand Mining Racket Busted In Bhiwandi; Machinery Seized