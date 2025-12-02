Maharashtra Civic Elections 2025: Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar Caught On Camera Interacting With Woman Inside Polling Booth In Hingoli, Probe Ordered; VIDEO |

Maharashtra, December 2: Election authorities have ordered an inquiry after a video surfaced online showing Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar entering a polling booth while a woman was casting her vote during the local body elections in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district. The incident took place on Tuesday, prompting immediate attention from election officials.

Shinde Sena's Santosh Bangar is seen here directly telling a lady to vote for him. His supporter then looks inside the polling enclosure and points out the button to the lady. He and his supporters are openly using phones inside the booth. How can they call this a free and fair… pic.twitter.com/60MOJMvvcW — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 2, 2025

MLA Caught on Camera Inside Poll Booth

In the viral clip, Bangar can be seen walking into the polling enclosure, peeking over as the woman casts her vote and engaging her in conversation. The footage quickly spread across social media, raising questions over a possible violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the sanctity of the secret ballot.

Election Officials Take Note

Responding to the video, an election official told PTI, “I have seen the video, but it is incomplete. I have directed the officer present at the booth to prepare and submit a detailed report. Appropriate action will be taken after reviewing the report.”

Voting Underway Across Maharashtra

The incident coincided with the first phase of the local body elections being held across Maharashtra. Voting is taking place for 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, with 6,042 seats and 264 council president posts up for grabs.

Family Connection in Polls

Sources said that a member of Santosh Bangar’s family is contesting in the Hingoli municipal council election, adding a layer of controversy to the incident. However, there has been no official comment from Bangar or his party so far.

Probe Underway

The Election Commission has assured that the matter will be examined thoroughly, and necessary action will be taken if any electoral norms were breached. The video has once again drawn attention to the need for strict adherence to polling protocols and the enforcement of voter privacy during elections.

With PTI Inputs