Maharashtra: CIDCO VC-MD visits Nerul Passenger Water Terminal

Mumbai: Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD, CIDCO, on Friday, visited the Nerul Passenger Water Terminal. He reviewed the progress of the project and discussed with the officials concerned regarding the implementation of the project and the difficulties being faced.

“The Nerul Passenger Water Terminal being developed as part of the Eastern Waterfront project is in the last phase of completion, and passenger boats and catamaran services will soon be commenced from here. This will reduce the stress on roads and railway services and the citizens of Navi Mumbai will have an alternative mode of travel to South Mumbai,” said Dr Mukherjee.

The state government has appointed Maharashtra Maritime Board for the planning and development of internal water transport on the East coast of Mumbai, under the Central government's inland water transport development policy. Accordingly, infrastructural developments for water transport are undertaken at Bhaucha Dhakka in Mumbai, Nerul in Navi Mumbai and Mandva at Alibaug by Mumbai Port Trust, CIDCO and Maharashtra Maritime Board, respectively. Thus, CIDCO is developing the water transport terminal at Nerul.

The water transport terminal is located at the east of NRI Complex, west of the Nerul-Uran rail route and North of Palm Beach Road due to which it has gained smooth connectivity. The work of water transport terminal is in final stage and expected to be completed very soon and the operation of speed boats/catamarans will then be taken up by Maharashtra Maritime Board.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:20 AM IST