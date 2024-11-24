Maharashtra Chief Minister's Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held On November 25 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Mahayuti leaders | File

Mumbai: After a thumping victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised to form the next government. The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, said reports.

The announcement of the massive swearing-in ceremony has come, though uncertainty remains over the Chief Minister's post. The Mahayuti, an alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) and the NCP faction (led by Ajit Pawar), secured a commanding victory, routing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

Party-Wise Results Of The Assembly Polls

The BJP emerged as the dominant force, winning 132 of the 288 Assembly seats, maintaining a stunning strike rate of 132 out of 148 contested seats. Its allies also performed admirably, with the Shiv Sena securing 57 seats and the NCP faction winning 41. In contrast, the MVA constituents suffered major setbacks. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, managed only 20 seats, while the Congress secured 16 and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) claimed just 10.

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and leaders of Mahayuti show victory signs and exchange sweets as the Mahayuti is set to form the govt in the state. pic.twitter.com/wyJVEs45fh — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

Historic Comeback After Lok Sabha Debacle

This election marked a significant reversal of fortunes for the Mahayuti alliance. Five months ago, it faced a sore defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, winning just 17 of Maharashtra’s 48 parliamentary seats. This poor showing had emboldened the MVA, which appeared confident of replicating its success in the state elections. However, the resounding victory in Maharashtra, coupled with strong trends in Haryana, signals the BJP's resurgence on the political stage.

Despite the Mahayuti's triumph, the Chief Ministerial position remains unresolved. Eknath Shinde, who served as Chief Minister, led the Shiv Sena to a respectable tally of 57 seats, but the BJP has not confirmed his continuation in the role. Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister, indicated that the decision would be left to the national leadership of the three alliance partners. This has fueled speculation that the BJP may assert its claim to the Chief Minister’s post.

The Assembly elections, held on November 20, showcased the BJP’s ability to consolidate its base and effectively galvanize its allies. While exit polls had predicted a close contest, with some favoring the opposition, the Mahayuti's decisive win has underscored its political strength in Maharashtra. With 288 seats in the Assembly, a majority requires 145—a mark the Mahayuti comfortably crossed. The victory not only strengthens the BJP’s foothold in Maharashtra but also signals a renewed momentum for the party.