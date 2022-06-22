e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Amid political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 01:34 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI

At the height of a major political crisis that has gripped the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19, state Congress chief Nana Patole informed.

The CM's antigen test has shown positive result, however his RTPCR test has shown a negative result.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested COVID-19 positive.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning.

While the Shiv Sena with help from allies Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, launched all-round fire-fighting operations, the BJP stirred the political cauldron first in Gujarat and then in Assam early today.

(With IANS inputs)

