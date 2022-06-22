Maharashtra: Amid political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive

At the height of a major political crisis that has gripped the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19, state Congress chief Nana Patole informed.
The CM's antigen test has shown positive result, however his RTPCR test has shown a negative result.
Earlier today, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested COVID-19 positive.
The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning.
While the Shiv Sena with help from allies Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, launched all-round fire-fighting operations, the BJP stirred the political cauldron first in Gujarat and then in Assam early today.
(With IANS inputs)
