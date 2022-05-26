Maharashtra: Chances of unopposed election to six seats of Rajya Sabha looks bleak

PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday hinted that the chances of unopposed election to the six seats of Rajya Sabha slated for June 10 seem to be bleak making it amply clear that election is inevitable. Shiv Sena’s move to field two candidates banking on its excess votes and also transfer of excess votes by allies NCP and Congress has made the contest interesting.

In addition, if BJP decides to field a third nominee and Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who has been dumped by Shiv Sena, decides to contest as an independent then both the Maha Vikas Aghadi and BJP will have to trade cautiously to avoid cross voting. Sambhajiraje will reveal its plan on Friday at the press conference being held at Kolhapur. BJP has not yet disclosed its plan but in a bid to checkmate MVA it may consider fielding the third nominee. BJP hopes to lure independents and disgruntled legislators from the ruling MVA.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the party is sure of winning two seats while one each by NCP and Congress.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said his party can field a third candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections and win that seat too if the central leadership gives go ahead. ‘’If the central leadership instructs us, we will field a third candidate and win that seat as well. Going by the strength in the Assembly, two candidates of BJP can win easily," he added.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has support of 168 legislators comprising Shiv Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44), other parties (8) and independents (8).

In the case of the BJP, which has 106 legislators, it has the support of one legislator each of Jan Surajya and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and five independents. Together, the BJP has a strength of 113 legislators.

The quota is 41.01 votes for the election of one candidate.

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar filed their nomination papers for the elections to six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra for which members of the state Assembly will be the electors. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar were present on the occasion.