Maharashtra CET 2021: Result declared For MCA, MArch and MHMCT CETs on cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the entrance test results for the MCA, MArch and MHMCT courses.

Students who appeared for the Master of Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Architecture (MArch) and Master in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) can check the CET 2021 results on the official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Steps to check MHT CET 2021 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Result' link of the relevant course.

Step 3: Enter the CET roll number and captcha code.

Step 4: CET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:19 PM IST