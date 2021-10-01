e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:19 PM IST

Maharashtra CET 2021: Result declared For MCA, MArch and MHMCT CETs on cetcell.mahacet.org.

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra CET 2021: Result declared For MCA, MArch and MHMCT CETs on cetcell.mahacet.org. | Pixabay

Maharashtra CET 2021: Result declared For MCA, MArch and MHMCT CETs on cetcell.mahacet.org. | Pixabay

Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the entrance test results for the MCA, MArch and MHMCT courses.

Students who appeared for the Master of Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Architecture (MArch) and Master in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) can check the CET 2021 results on the official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Steps to check MHT CET 2021 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Result' link of the relevant course.

Step 3: Enter the CET roll number and captcha code.

Step 4: CET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ

Fuel prices touch all-time highs; petrol nears Rs 108 in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal