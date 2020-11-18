Mumbai

Maharashtra: Central Railway to run four more shuttle services on Aman Lodge-Matheran section

By FPJ Web Desk

The Central Railway (CR) will run four more shuttle services on the Aman Lodge-Matheran section, starting from November 18.

"Central Railway will be running with immediate effect 4 more shuttle services till 22.11.2020", CR said in a statement. Central Railway is already running daily 4 shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran and 8 shuttle services on Saturdays and Sundays.

The CR has urged passengers to follow all COVID-19 norms while travelling. In these, three vans are second class, one first-class, and two are luggage vans. The shuttle service had stopped due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and was resumed in the beginning of November.

The details of the additional 4 services are as under:

  • Shuttle Matheran dep 11.30 hrs Aman Lodge arr 11.48 hrs

  • Shuttle Aman Lodge dep 12.00 hrs Matheran arr 12.18 hrs

  • Shuttle Matheran dep 14.00 hrs Aman Lodge arr 14.18 hrs

  • Shuttle Aman Lodge dep 14.30 hrs Matheran arr 14.48 hrs

Matheran is a hill station located about 100 km from Mumbai, while Aman Lodge station is at Dasturi Naka, beyond which no vehicle is allowed to travel.

Operational since 1907, the Neral-Matheran toy train was included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization''s (UNESCO) tentative list of world heritage sites in 2003.

