Maharashtra: Central Railway to run four more shuttle services on Aman Lodge-Matheran section

The Central Railway (CR) will run four more shuttle services on the Aman Lodge-Matheran section, starting from November 18.

"Central Railway will be running with immediate effect 4 more shuttle services till 22.11.2020", CR said in a statement. Central Railway is already running daily 4 shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran and 8 shuttle services on Saturdays and Sundays.

The CR has urged passengers to follow all COVID-19 norms while travelling. In these, three vans are second class, one first-class, and two are luggage vans. The shuttle service had stopped due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and was resumed in the beginning of November.

The details of the additional 4 services are as under:

Shuttle Matheran dep 11.30 hrs Aman Lodge arr 11.48 hrs

Shuttle Aman Lodge dep 12.00 hrs Matheran arr 12.18 hrs

Shuttle Matheran dep 14.00 hrs Aman Lodge arr 14.18 hrs

Shuttle Aman Lodge dep 14.30 hrs Matheran arr 14.48 hrs

Matheran is a hill station located about 100 km from Mumbai, while Aman Lodge station is at Dasturi Naka, beyond which no vehicle is allowed to travel.

Operational since 1907, the Neral-Matheran toy train was included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization''s (UNESCO) tentative list of world heritage sites in 2003.