Maharashtra: Central Railway begin production of solar power at 4 more locations including Igatpuri

The Central Railway started production of solar power at its four more locations on Sunday including Igatpuri railway hospital, Igatpuri railway station, Kasara railway station and Titwala cabin.

After the start of solar power generation at these four locations, the number of total sites of solar power generation at the CR has gone up to 48. With the help of these 48 sites of solar power generation sites, now yearly production of CRs green energy will be up to 2.5 million which will save Rs 1.9 crore fuel cost every year.

"The Central Railways' transition to clean energy would not only cut down on annual carbon emissions of 412 tonnes but also help the national transporter save Rs 1.9 crore in fuel costs every year," said Shivaji Sutar CPRO CR.

Earlier on Sunday Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway conducted the annual inspection on the Igatpuri – Kalyan section of Mumbai Division.

Apart from solar power installation at Igatpuri hospital, Igatpuri station and Kasara station, Lahoti also inspected reservation counters booking offices, crew lobby, running room, training coach, made from a discarded coach.

The coach is being used for upgrading the knowledge of all staff leading to improved maintenance and enhanced reliability, refreshment room etc. He then visited the Bio-toilet evolution model from direct discharge (open defecation) to Bio Vacuum toilet. Bio-toilets have led to cleaner tracks and station premises and an increase in the life of tracks. He also inaugurated a Herbal garden and Solar Powered Rolling in/out hut.

The General Manager later visited Hill Gang No.2 especially deputed in Ghat sections and saw the demonstrations. Then he inspected Gang No.12 and interacted with Gangmen. Further, he inspected the Remote Diagnostic and Predictive maintenance system of Signal and Telecommunication.

The General Manager then conducted the inspection of tunnel No. 2C and Curve No. 17 between TGR-2 and TGR-3. He then inspected Rotanda Girder Bridge a Major Bridge in between TGR-3 and Kasara.

At Kasara, he overviewed the Kasara Yard Remodelling plan displayed by the Construction organisation and Station development works to be carried out by MRVC. He also visited Engineering EMU, Signal and Telecommunications, Commercial stall and EMU stabling siding at Kasara. He later inspected LC gate No.69, Tambadmal Traction substation & TRD stall and also RUB at LC No.68 in between Atgaon and Asangaon.

At the Asangaon station, GM Lahoti inspected the Railway colony, new RPF barrack and flagged off a new RPF vehicle for patrolling purposes. He also visited the stalls of Personnel, Stores, Electric & Diesel Loco Shed Kalyan and Environment and House Keeping Management department.

At Vasind, Lahoti inspected the freight loading point- Jindal Steel Works siding. Tree plantation was also held at Vasind station. In the end, the GM conducted a speed run between Vasind and Titwala.

Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Principal Heads of Departments and Branch officers from Division were also present during the inspection.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:50 PM IST