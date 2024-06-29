Maharashtra: CBI Files Cases Against Former Central Railway Assistant Divisional Engineer For Tender Fraud

Representational image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases against the former Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADEN), Central Railway, Bhusawal and Nagpur for allegedly accepting undue advantage from private contractors in connection with tender work.

About The Cases

In the first case, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy with a private contractor from Jabalpur and accepted an undue advantage amounting to Rs 13.96 lakh from him for tender works. In the second case, the ADEN entered into a criminal conspiracy with the officials of a company (private contractor) from Kota, Rajasthan, and accepted Rs 72,000 from the company.

The said company is a partnership firm and undue advantage was accepted by the accused in connection with the tender work.