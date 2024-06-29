 Maharashtra: CBI Files Cases Against Former Central Railway Assistant Divisional Engineer For Tender Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: CBI Files Cases Against Former Central Railway Assistant Divisional Engineer For Tender Fraud

Maharashtra: CBI Files Cases Against Former Central Railway Assistant Divisional Engineer For Tender Fraud

In one of the cases, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy with a private contractor from Jabalpur and accepted an undue advantage amounting to Rs 13.96 lakh from him for tender works.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Representational image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases against the former Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADEN), Central Railway, Bhusawal and Nagpur for allegedly accepting undue advantage from private contractors in connection with tender work.

Read Also
NEET-UG Probe: CBI Seeks Remand Of 4 Godhra-Based Accused Arrested By Gujarat Police
article-image

About The Cases

In the first case, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy with a private contractor from Jabalpur and accepted an undue advantage amounting to Rs 13.96 lakh from him for tender works. In the second case, the ADEN entered into a criminal conspiracy with the officials of a company (private contractor) from Kota, Rajasthan, and accepted Rs 72,000 from the company.

The said company is a partnership firm and undue advantage was accepted by the accused in connection with the tender work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRAGIC: 40-Yr-Old Man Goes Missing After Jumping Into Sea At Garware Junction In Mumbai; Search...

TRAGIC: 40-Yr-Old Man Goes Missing After Jumping Into Sea At Garware Junction In Mumbai; Search...

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To HIV+ LGBTQ+ Person Accused In Child Trafficking Case

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To HIV+ LGBTQ+ Person Accused In Child Trafficking Case

Palghar Tragedy: 14-Yr-Old Crushed To Death By Speeding Trailer Near Nagzari Naka

Palghar Tragedy: 14-Yr-Old Crushed To Death By Speeding Trailer Near Nagzari Naka

Maharashtra: CBI Files Cases Against Former Central Railway Assistant Divisional Engineer For Tender...

Maharashtra: CBI Files Cases Against Former Central Railway Assistant Divisional Engineer For Tender...

Minister Of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Evaluates Monsoon Readiness & Expansion Plans For Mumbai’s...

Minister Of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Evaluates Monsoon Readiness & Expansion Plans For Mumbai’s...