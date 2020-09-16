Maharashtra cabinet nod to fill over 12,500 police constable posts

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to fill up 12,528 posts of police constables in the state.

The Chief Minister' Office (CMO) said this in a statement.

In view of the the Supreme Court's recent interim order staying implementation of 2018 law that granted reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs, the state cabinet directed the home department to take steps regarding the recruitment process in consultation with the law and judiciary department, it said.

In 2019, a total of 5,297 posts for police constable were created, while in 2020, 6726 posts were created.

Similarly, for the newly-created Mira Bhayandar and Vasai- Virar police commissionerates, 505 of the 975 posts are to be filled in the first phase, the statement said.

"All the 12,528 posts will be filled," it said.

The cabinet also gave its go-ahead to the extension of the Balasaheb Thackeray Road Accident Insurance Scheme in the state.

For this, funds would be provided to the State Health Guarantee Society. Insurance companies will be selected through due procedure. Beneficiaries would be victims of road accidents irrespective of the region, the statement said.

An accident victim will be provided medical aid and financial assistance during the 'golden hour'.

Golden hour refers to the first hour after a traumatic injury when emergency treatment is very crucial.

On the state highways and rural areas, 13,000 people are killed every year in road accidents, while 40,000 people are injured, the statement said.

"If these people got medical aid quickly, their lives could have been saved," it added.

Under this insurance scheme, the victim will be treated at a nearest hospital for the first 72 hours.

Medical expenses of Rs 30,000 will be free of cost for 74 kinds of medical treatment.

Accidents taking place in industrial units, day-to-day work or at residence are not liable for benefit under this scheme, the statement clarified.