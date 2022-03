Maharashtra Cabinet has lifted all COVID-19 curbs allowing citizens to celebrate Gudi Padwa, Ramzaan and BR Ambedkar birth anniversary.

The information was shared by cabinet minister Jitedra Awad.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:00 PM IST