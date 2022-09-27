Maharashtra Cabinet approves withdrawal of bill on regulation of admissions and fees in recognised universities

CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday decided to withdraw the bill sent to the Centre for its approval relating to regulation of admissions and fees in the recognised universities of the state. With the decision, the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fees) Act Amendment Bill will be withdrawn and re-enacted with amendments.

The Chief Minister’s Office said, "Admission to recognised universities has been made compulsory based on the admission process conducted by the authorities of the central government. Admissions to medical courses are also regulated by the respective apex bodies. Considering this matter, it was decided to withdraw the bill."

Further, the state cabinet approved to exempt stamp duty on handing over of 50 acre land to Air India Engineering Services from Air India in the MIHAN project at Nagpur. The Centre had already exempted stamp duty payment.

As reported by the Free Press Journal on Tuesday, the state cabinet also gave its nod for the recruitment of 20,000 police personnel.

In another decision, the state cabinet approved to give scholarships to 50 students from various courses from OBC and nomadic tribes for pursuing studies abroad. This will be applicable from the current academic year 2022-23. The state government will bear an additional burden of Rs 12.90 crore.

