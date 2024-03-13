Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Renaming Of Ahmednagar As 'Ahilya Nagar' After CM Shinde's Announcement Last Year

The Maharashtra cabinet has made the decision to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilya Nagar, marking the third district in the state to undergo a name change.

Announcing the decision among other plans approved in the cabinet meeting, CM Shinde said on X, "Approval to rename Ahmednagar city as 'Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Nagar' has been given."

Shinde had announced renaming last year

Addressing an event in Ahmednagar in May last year, CM Eknath Shinde had announced that Ahmednagar is set to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar.

Ahilya Nagar will honour Ahilyabai Holkar, the queen of the Maratha Empire, who was born in Chondi village within Ahmednagar district.

Shinde had made the announcement on the 298th birth anniversary of the 18th-century queen, which is also observed as Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti.

State govt had earlier renamed Aurangabad and Osmanabad

In September last year, the Maharashtra government issued a notification renaming the Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv Revenue Divisions, respectively.

The decision to rename these divisions was made on June 29, 2022, by then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, just one day before his resignation following a rebellion by his party colleague Eknath Shinde. This event ultimately led to the ouster of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena.

After assuming office the next day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis criticised the Thackeray-led administration's renaming decision, deeming it illegal as it occurred after the governor had requested proof of majority in the state assembly.

Other cabinet decisions

The Cabinet has additionally chosen to change the names of 8 Mumbai railway stations, which originated from the British Era. Moreover, it has given the green light to the construction of a sea link connecting Uttan (Bhayander) and Virar (Palghar).

Furthermore, the Cabinet has authorized the acquisition of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, for the establishment of a Maharashtra Bhavan. The allocation for this project was previously included in the state budget during the previous session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

List of cabinet decisions on Wednesday:

1. Substantial increase in the salary of Police Patels. Now you will get 15 thousand rupees per month.

2. Approval to rename Ahmednagar city as 'Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Nagar'.

3. Strengthen fire services in small towns with the help of the Centre. 153 crore share of the state is approved.

4. Maharashtra state to build guest house near Srinagar. Two and a half acre plot will be taken.

5. World Bank Financing for Flood Control in Kolhapur, Sangli District. 3200 crore project.

6. 50 year interest free loan under Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment.

7. Employs contract staff in the National Health Department. Benefits to thousands of employees.

8. Status of Mahanand Project will improve. Will bring profit.

9. Approval of Mangalvedha Upsa Irrigation Scheme. 35 villages will benefit.

10. To repair Vadgaon storage tank at Murtijapur. 125 hectares of land will be irrigated.

11. Increase in Subsidy under Shubmangal Mass Marriage Scheme. Now grants of Rs. 25 thousand to institutions.

12. Remuneration of voluntary medical teachers increased.

13. Contract Architects from ITIs will be recruited into regular government service.

14. 9020 crores from AIIB Bank to solarize agricultural channels.

15. To empower electricity distribution system to provide daytime electricity to farmers 11 thousand 585 crore project approved.

16. Reorganization by amalgamation of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development. There will be improvement in administration.

17. Approval to rename Velhe Taluka in Pune District as Rajgad.

18. Government Unani College and Hospital will be started in Mhasla Taluka. Promotion of Unani system of healing.

19. Substantial increase of five thousand rupees in the salary of Asha Swayamsevak.

20. British-era names of eight railway stations in Mumbai to be changed.

21. Traffic in Mumbai suburbs will be more open. Approval of Uttan to Virar Sea Bridge route.

22. Chief Minister will build 23 thousand kilometers of roads under Gram Sadak Yojana. Ten thousand km of roads this year.

23. will reduce the amount of Occupancy Value.

24. Government land at Kalwa for Academy of Maharashtra and Goa Vakil Parishad.

25. Jalna Khamgaon New Broad Gauge Railway Line. 2453 crore approval of the state's share.

26. Commissioner of Animal Husbandry empowered to check the quality of milk and milk products.