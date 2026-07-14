Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Farm Loan Waiver Relief, Asset Monetisation Policy And Key Infrastructure Projects

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved a series of key policy decisions aimed at providing relief to farmers, strengthening urban local bodies, boosting infrastructure and improving public welfare.

The decisions include significant changes to the state's farm loan waiver scheme, the development of an international agricultural market, asset monetisation for civic bodies, and approvals for sports infrastructure, rehabilitation assistance and transport projects.

Major Relief For Farmers

The Cabinet approved amendments to the eligibility criteria of the 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana 2026', offering major relief to lakhs of farmers across Maharashtra.

As part of the revised norms, the earlier Rs 50,000 ceiling applicable to nearly 13 lakh farmers covered under the 2019 loan waiver scheme has been removed, enabling them to receive the full benefit of the waiver.

The Cabinet also abolished the condition of regular loan repayment for the 2026-27 financial year, making around 23 lakh farmers eligible for incentive benefits.

Chief Minister Fadnavis had announced these changes during the recent Monsoon Session of the state legislature. The scheme has already benefited nearly 56 lakh farmers with assistance amounting to Rs 36,585 crore.

International Market And Asset Policy

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the transfer of 558.43 hectares of government land belonging to the Dapchari Dairy Project in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district for the development of an international-standard agricultural market.

The proposed facility will be developed on the lines of the renowned Rungis International Market in France and is expected to strengthen agricultural marketing and improve market access for farmers.

To improve the financial health of municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats, the Cabinet approved a comprehensive Asset Monetisation Policy.

The policy aims to generate sustainable revenue by developing and commercially utilising civic properties, including land parcels, buildings, commercial complexes, markets and public infrastructure.

The government expects the initiative to reduce dependence on state grants while strengthening local bodies' capacity to fund essential services such as water supply, sanitation, roads, healthcare, education and urban transport.

Infrastructure And Welfare Measures

The Cabinet also approved the implementation of the Centre-sponsored Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) in Maharashtra with suitable modifications in line with Central guidelines.

The initiative seeks to encourage market-based financing, integrated regional development, governance reforms, institutional capacity building and sustainable urban infrastructure.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet sanctioned works worth Rs 24.95 crore for upgrading the District Sports Complex in Beed with modern sports facilities.

It also enhanced rehabilitation assistance for prisoners, released inmates and probationers under the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958, increasing the financial grant by Rs 25,000 and extending the benefit to acquitted persons.

The Cabinet further granted exemptions under the state's Public-Private Partnership policy to facilitate the development of surplus land owned by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

With nearly 3,500 acres of land at around 850 locations across the state, the move is expected to create a steady revenue stream for the transport undertaking through commercially viable development projects.

Also Watch:

Additionally, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Minor Mineral Extraction (Development and Regulation) Rules, 2013, enabling the state to levy supervision charges on minor minerals brought into Maharashtra from other states.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/