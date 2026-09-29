Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Direct Recruitment For Ex-Agniveers In Police, Uniformed Services | ANI

Mumbai, Sep 29: In a major policy shift aimed at safeguarding the career prospects of military recruits, the Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved direct recruitment for retired Agniveers into the state police force and allied uniformed services without the need to take competitive examinations or undergo fresh training.

Maharashtra approves Agniveer policy

Under the newly formulated policy, the state government has instituted a 10 per cent horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers across Group-C uniformed posts, including police forces, fire services, and coastal security, said the CM.

Ex-Agniveers will be inducted into state police and uniformed roles without appearing for recruitment examinations or repeating initial training modules. Upper age limit relaxations will be applied to accommodate retiring Agniveers seeking state government employment.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "Today, the first batch of Agniveers is going to return after completing their tenure. As you know, the Central Government had decided that 25% of the Agniveers would continue in the armed forces, while the remaining 75%… pic.twitter.com/UYXjiFLjn7 — IANS (@ians_india) September 29, 2026

Ex-Agniveers discharged from the Indian Navy will be directly integrated into Maharashtra’s coastal security wing. Post-sanction caps will be relaxed as a special case to absorb all interested navy veterans. Absorption will extend across various state security cadres, including the Fire Department and correctional security forces, the Chief Minister said.

Direct employment for veterans

"The first batch of Agniveers will soon complete their four-year service tenure. Every Agniveer who wishes to transition into state government service will be absorbed directly into our police and uniformed services without exam or training barriers," he stated.

The move positions Maharashtra among the leading states to institutionalise post-service employment structures for the Armed Forces' Agnipath scheme. By eliminating re-examination hurdles and utilising military training, the state aims to strengthen its frontline security forces while offering long-term career continuity to young veterans.

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Other Cabinet decisions

Alongside the Agniveer policy, the Maharashtra Cabinet also approved revision of drought assistance norms. Sub-committees will assess ground-level agricultural impact at the circle (mandal) level to extend financial relief, even to tehsils not strictly satisfying 'Trigger-2' meteorological parameters.

The Cabinet also approved a state-wide strategy to ensure adequate, district-level feed and fodder availability for livestock.

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