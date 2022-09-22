Maharashtra cabinet approves creation of Asset Reconstruction Company to protect sick enterprises

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra cabinet approves creation of Asset Reconstruction Company to protect sick enterprises

The ARC will protect the public interest in terms of government land, share capital, loans and loan guarantees

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, centre, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, left | File

In a major policy decision, the Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday approved the establishment of an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) on the lines of a similar Central policy.

As per a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the ARC will protect the public interest in terms of government land, share capital, loans and loan guarantees.

The CMO said, “At present, the state provides land, a share capital, grants, and loan guarantees to various institutions. If properties fall into distress for various reasons, the government’s role in reconstruction is limited.

"Alternatively, the government and the public, by and large, suffer. The establishment of state ARC will enable restructuring of such sick and closed enterprises.”

