Maharashtra Cabinet Allots Koradi Temple Land On ₹1 Lease For 30 Years To Boost Pilgrimage Development | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the allotment of government land developed under the pilgrimage development plan to the Shri Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Sansthan at Koradi in Nagpur district on a nominal lease rent of Re 1 for a period of 30 years.

Land Allotted Under Government Rules For Temple Development

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

According to the Revenue Department, the approval has been granted under Rule 35 of the Government Land Disposal Rules, 1971, framed under Section 40 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, and in accordance with provisions of the government resolution dated July 25, 2019.

Collector Empowered To Renew Lease After Expiry

The government land developed as part of the pilgrimage development plan will be leased to the Shri Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Sansthan, Koradi, for 30 years at the nominal rate of Re 1.

Collector empowered to renew lease

The Cabinet decision also empowers the Nagpur District Collector to renew the lease after its expiry, if requested by the Shri Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Sansthan, in accordance with the applicable government rules and provisions.

The decision is expected to facilitate the systematic development of the Koradi pilgrimage area and enable the construction of various amenities and facilities for devotees visiting the prominent shrine.

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