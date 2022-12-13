Maharashtra Cabinet accepts resignation of Ashutosh Kumbhkoni as state AG | File pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the advocate general (AG) Mr Ashutosh Kumbakoni.

As reported by the Free Press Journal earlier, Mr Kumbhkoni had given his resignation in June after the fall of the MahaVikas Aghadi government but the Shinde Fadnavis government had decided to keep it in abeyance till December. Mr Kumbakonam had tendered his resignation to the Governor.

New AG appointment awaited

Mr Kumbhakoni was first appointed as the AG through the notification issued on June 7, 2017, during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis-led government and continued to hold the post while Uddhav Thackeray led the MVA government.

On December 7, 2019, the state law and judiciary department issued a notification stating that the Governor of Maharashtra had decided to retain Kumbhakoni to be the AG.

The government will soon appoint a new AG.