Maharashtra: Buldhana district schools closed till February 28 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Restrictions were imposed and closure of educational institutions, including schools, was ordered by authorities in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Wednesday following a rise in COVID-19 cases since early February.

The order to impose restrictions was issued by Buldhana District Collector S Ramamurthy in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases from February 1 to February 16.

With 199 fresh cases recorded on Tuesday, the COVID-19 in the district has mounted to 14,944.

As per the order, schools, colleges and private coaching classes in the district in east Maharashtra will remain shut till February 28.

Similarly, weekly markets will not be allowed to remain open after 4 PM, it said.

Only 50 people will be allowed to attend religious processions and other programmes including weddings, the order said.