Maharashtra Budget Session 2026: Opposition To Boycott CM Devendra Fadnavis High Tea Over Alleged Disrespect

Political temperatures rose ahead of the Maharashtra legislature’s Budget Session after the Opposition announced it would boycott the customary tea party hosted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav said the decision was taken collectively, despite Fadnavis personally writing to senior members and inviting them to the traditional gathering. The high tea, held on the eve of every legislature session, is considered a gesture aimed at fostering dialogue across party lines.

Allegations Of Arrogance And Disrespect

Speaking to reporters, Jadhav accused the ruling party of displaying arrogance and failing to show respect towards the Opposition. He claimed there was neither decency nor regard for constitutional values, which prompted the alliance to decline the invitation.

He further alleged that the state government had shown no regret over a recent decision of the Union government, adding that this too contributed to the Opposition’s stand. According to him, attending the event would have sent the wrong message at a time when serious issues remained unresolved.

Questions Raised Over Government’s Stand

Jadhav also cited what he described as the Maharashtra government’s ambiguous position regarding the reported death of Ajit Pawar in a plane accident. He said clarity was lacking and accused the administration of failing to address concerns transparently.

The boycott signals widening friction between the treasury benches and Opposition parties as the Budget Session approaches. Traditionally, the pre session tea offers a brief window for informal interaction, easing tensions before legislative debates begin.

This year, however, the gesture appears unlikely to bridge political divides, with both sides digging in ahead of what is expected to be a heated session.

