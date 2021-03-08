Maharashtra Budget 2021-22: State Budget gives due(s) respect to the fairer sex

The woman and child development has got a prominence in the annual budget as the state government has proposed a slew of projects including a free ride to college girls by State Transport buses. The government has provided an outlay of Rs 2,2247 crore. The government has announced the formation of the first women battalion of the State Reserve Police Force in the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who presented the budget on Monday which happens to be the Women’s Day, announced the Rajmata Jijau Griha-swamini Yojana wherein the concession in Stamp Duty of 1 per cent over the prevailing rate exclusively to women provided the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of woman or women only.

“If the stamp duty is Rs 100 then if the property transaction takes place in the woman's name, she will have to pay Rs 80. This will help many working women especially from the urban areas who are keen for property purchases,’’ said a finance department officer.

A concession will be given in the prevailing rates of registration charges from April 1, 2021.

Further, Pawar has announced the Krantijyoti Sawitribai Phule Vidyarthini Pravas Savalat Yojana for free travel of girl students in rural areas, from their villages to the schools and colleges by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses. The state will provide 1,500 environment friendly CNG and Hybrid buses to the MSRTC on priority basis.

The government will provide additional special buses for women under the “ Tejaswini Yojna” for easy and safe travel of women in metro cities. Moreover, the International Funds for Agricultural Development (IFAD) funded “Nav-Tejaswini Maharashtra Gramin Mahila Udyam Vikas” project costs Rs 522.98 crore. This will be a six-year project and the self-help group members will get opportunities for improving livelihood and this will lead to value addition of their businesses.

For the empowerment of women and child, the government has decided to reserve 3% funds which will be around Rs 300 crore annually from the District Annual Plan.