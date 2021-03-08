Maharashtra Budget 2021-22: Budget to boost growth, say MVA partners

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hailed the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar saying despite challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic, it has provided relief to all sections and will help state achieve higher growth.

“Despite dip in growth in other sectors, agriculture grew at 11.7 per cent in 2020-21 and the government has provided additional allocation to the agriculture and allied activities sector,” said Thackeray. He added that the DCM has given a push for the infrastructure development.

Carrying out a scathing attack on the Opposition, Pawar said that the Centre has not yet cleared GST compensation worth Rs 32,000 crore despite repeated reminders. The government has focused on women empowerment, upgradation of health care infrastructure, agriculture development despite financial crunch arose due to coronavirus-induced lockdown and slowdown, he said.

“The government will not bow down before the Centre but it will chart its own growth path weathering all crisis,’’ Pawar noted.

Congress leader and Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan termed the budget ‘objective’ saying that Pawar has made sincere efforts to give allocation to all sectors.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state government saying that the crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh at zero percent was not new decision. Further, he asked whether the budget was for Maharashtra or for the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation with an eye on ensuing elections.

He also criticised the government for not cutting VAT or cess on the auto fuel. He said the state government has no right to blame the Centre as it has not done anything to provide relief to the customers.