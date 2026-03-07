Maharashtra Braces For El Niño: CM Devendra Fadnavis Rolls Out ₹16,500 Crore Water Security Plans

Devendra Fadnavis Rolls Out ₹16,500 Crore Water Security Plans | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government is preparing for the possibility of below-normal rainfall this year due to the expected impact of El Niño. Meteorological forecasts indicate that the phenomenon could adversely affect the monsoon, raising concerns about drought-like conditions in parts of Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said the government has begun taking precautionary steps to tackle a potential water shortage. Measures include conserving drinking water, strengthening water conservation programmes such as the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and expanding fodder development initiatives to ensure adequate feed for livestock if rainfall remains deficient.

The Chief Minister also highlighted long-term water management plans outlined in the state budget. The state has made provision of Rs 16569.28 cr in the budget for water resources. The government has set a target of ensuring per capita water availability of 55 litres per day in rural areas and 135 litres per day in urban areas in the coming years. To improve water data management, a State Water Information Centre will be established in Nashik with an allocation of Rs 71.20 crore.

Several major river-linking and flood mitigation projects have also been proposed. These include a Rs 2,240-crore flood control project for Kolhapur and Sangli districts with assistance from the World Bank. The project aims to divert excess floodwater from the Krishna basin to drought-prone areas in western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

In addition, the government plans to implement large river-linking projects and urban water supply and wastewater management schemes to strengthen long-term water security across the state.

