Maharashtra: BJP stage protests outside temples; demand reopening of religious places amidst pandemic

Several BJP activists on Saturday staged protests outside temples in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar districts demanding the reopening of places of worship, which have remained shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP MLAs, legislators, corporators and office-bearers led the protests in all cities of Thane and Palghar districts, with activists resorting to 'ghanta naad' (ringing of bells) and banging of plates outside temples.

BJP MLAs Sanjay Kelkar, Ravindra Chavan, Ganpat Gaikwad, Thane city president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare were among those who led the protests.