Maharashtra: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane demands Narco test of Aaditya Thackeray in Disha Sailian case in assembly

Mumbai: BJP’s Nitesh Rane demands narco test of Aaditya Thackeray | Photo: File

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane, Eknath Shinde-led faction Shiv Sena and MLA Bharat Gogavale raised the issue of Disha Salian's death in the Maharashtra Assembly and demanded an inquiry on Thursday. A ruckus by MLAs in the House followed.

Rane demands reinvestigation in Disha Salian case

Rane demanded a re-investigation in Salian's death case for an alleged role of an ex-minister from the state. Rane said that Mumbai police are investigating the case. However, in earlier governments, many pieces of evidence are suspected to have been tampered with.

"Hence, we demand to re-open this case, Rane also added to let the truth about the Disha Salian case come out, it's still with Mumbai Police and has not yet been investigated by CBI," said Rane stated.

Give case to CBI, conduct narco test of Aaditya: Rane

"I will request CM to hand over the case to CBI, final postmortem report is yet to come and the pages of the entire book are yet to be found hence Narco test of Aaditya Thackeray must be conducted.It's A for Aaditya and A for Aaftab...," Rane further stated.

Opposition blames govt for diverting issues

House was adjourned the third time in a row. However, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar criticised ruling parties for stalling proceedings and diverting from the real issues. It is surprising that ruling parties are creating a ruckus on non-issues. They should be ashamed of themselves for doing such nautanki, Pawar added.

While Uddhav faction MLA Bhaskar Jadhav targeted Union and State Home Minister for delayed investigation for political benefits. Also, he mentioned how the clean cheat was given to State Ex-Intelligence Chief Rashmi Shukla was given clean cheat on the fast track in the phone-tapping case of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders during BJP's rule.

Shinde faction MP had made allegations in parliament

The issue racked up after Eknath Shinde faction MP Rahul Shewale yesterday took the issue in Loksabha and made allegations in which Shewale alleged that in Sushant Singh's case, many calls were received in the name of AU, who is this AU it's Aditya or Uddhav.