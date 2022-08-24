Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane demands anti-conversion law to protect Hindu women | Photo: File

BJP MLA Nitish Rane has demanded an anti-conversion law in Maharashtra citing alleged religious conversion of Hindu women.

The BJP MP claimed that in Ahmednagar, crimes were carried out against a woman under the guise of religious conversion. Rane asserted that such actions are taken, particularly against Hindu women, and that Hindu women who perform Nikah with Muslim men are then kidnapped and sold.

These individuals who engage in such unlawful behaviour are compensated financially. A rate card is available. Many instances of unauthorised religious conversions, according to Rane.

He also claimed that the Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis has assured him that he will introduce the anti-conversion bill in Maharashtra.

"Now that we have a Bhagwadharis ruling in Maharashtra..

It’s time we bring ANTI CONVERSION LAW like UP…MP..Gujarat and many other states..

We need to protect innocent women bein trapped and harassed!!

Let’s begin soon

Jai Shree Ram," Nitesh Rane had tweeted.

The BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat have already passed strict anti-conversion law.