Maharashtra BJP MLA Kirti Kumar Bhangdiya arrested for scuffle with police in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A BJP MLA from Maharashtra had a scuffle with traffic policemen on Saturday while he and his family were on their way to visit the Salasar Balaji temple in Sikar district of Rajasthan. The MLA was arrested and let-off after five hours on payment of bail.

The Chimur MLA Kirti Kumar Bhangdiya was travelling with his relatives in a bus to the temple. Around noon, the bus driver lost his way and entered Sikar city. While trying to find the way, the bus was stopped by traffic head constable Girdhari Singh and constable Kamala. The driver told him that they were from Maharashtra and had lost their way. He asked the policeman to cut the challan.

Girdhari Singh cut a challan for Rs 500 for entry of a heavy vehicle in the city. He also seized the driver’s license.

When the MLA learnt that the policeman has cut a challan, he got off the bus and started arguing with the policeman. Bhangdiya said he is an MLA and threatened to call up Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and complain about the policeman.

The MLA roughed up the policeman who in turn also roughed up Bhangdiya and his associates. Police arrived on the scene and broke up the scuffle. Singh, Bhangdiya and his friends were taken to hospital for slight bruises and they were discharged after treatment.

Police then arrested Kumar, his friends Mitesh and Bunty under section 151 of the IPC (breach of peace). A case was filed against them on a complaint by Kamala for breach of peace and section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). The bus was stationed outside the Sikar police control room for five hours. Eventually, police released the offender after payment of bail and they were allowed to continue on their trip.