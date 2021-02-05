Maharashtra: BJP leader Krishna Hegde joins Shiv Sena

Hegde had recently grabbed the headlines after he came out with a claim that singer Renu Sharma, who accused Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde of rape, had tried luring him into a relationship since 2010. He also filed a complaint at Amboli police station against the singer for plotting a honey trap and blackmailling him since 2010.

"Through my sources, I found out that she is a dubious person who is setting up a honey trap. I totally avoided meeting her. I am informed that few more persons have been honey-trapped and money has been extorted," Hegde said in a letter to the Mumbai Police.

This harassment "to the point of stalking" involved messages and phone calls from multiple numbers and went on from 2010 to 2015, he said. "Even on 6th Jan 2021 and 7th Jan 2021, she whatsapped me... I did not respond to messages except sending her a thumbs-up emoji," Hegde added.

Hegde said he was "shocked" to see her allegations against Munde, prompting him to reach out to the police. "Today, they have targetted him. A couple of years ago, it could have been me, and tomorrow it will be someone else," he said.

Hegde’s move came at a time when BJP was demanding Munde’s resignation. It BJP on defensive after its party leader came out in open and claimed that the woman, who has accused Munde of raping her in 2016, had been harassing him till 2015.

Meanwhile, along with Krishna Hegde, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) nominee from Vile Parle constituency in the 2019 Assembly election, Juilee Shende, has also joined Shiv Sena.