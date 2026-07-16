Maharashtra BJP Felicitates CM Devendra Fadnavis Over Farm Loan Waiver; Ravindra Chavan Hails Him As 'Farmers' Leader' |

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan lauded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the state's recent farm loan waiver decision, describing him as the only leader who consistently stands by farmers in both their hardships and successes.



The remarks were made at a felicitation ceremony organised by the BJP Kisan Morcha at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, where Fadnavis was honoured on behalf of farmers for the government's farm debt relief initiative.



Addressing the gathering, Chavan said Fadnavis' leadership has focused on understanding the challenges faced by farmers at the grassroots and implementing policies aimed at improving their lives. He highlighted several initiatives undertaken during the BJP-led government, including farm access roads, the Jalyukt Shivar water conservation programme, the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technology in agriculture, and the provision of free daytime electricity for agricultural pumps. According to Chavan, these measures have brought significant changes to the farming sector, prompting farmers across Maharashtra to extend their support to the Mahayuti government.





During the event, BJP state general secretary and MLA Sanjay Kute moved a resolution congratulating the Chief Minister on behalf of the state's farming community, which was endorsed by those present with slogans in support of Fadnavis.



Responding to the felicitation, Fadnavis said he viewed the programme not merely as an honour but as an opportunity to directly interact with farmers. He asserted that the government's decision to announce farm loan relief was taken without any electoral considerations and was driven solely by the welfare of farmers.



Reiterating the government's commitment to the agriculture sector, Fadnavis announced the waiver of ₹48,000 crore in pending electricity dues for agricultural pumps up to 7.5 horsepower, which are now receiving free daytime power supply. He said the objective was to provide farmers with a clean financial slate, enabling them to rebuild their future and strengthen the rural economy. The event reflected widespread appreciation among farmers for the government's agricultural welfare measures.

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