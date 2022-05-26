Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil slammed for comments asking Supriya Sule to 'go home and cook'; MP's husband reacts

Supriya Sule | File Photo

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has stoked a controversy with his comments asking NCP MP Supriya Sule to "go home and cook '' instead of being in politics, drawing sharp reactions from her party and ally Shiv Sena. In a rare move, Sule’s husband Sadanand Sule took to twitter and defended his wife’s role as a mother, homemaker and a successful politician.

Patil made the remarks on Wednesday during a protest by the state BJP unit in Mumbai for seeking reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in elections.

Patil led a blistering attack against Sule, who is NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, saying, "Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don't know how to get an appointment with the chief minister."

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also criticised Patil saying that he has made a very wrong statement and that is not the culture of Maharashtra. ‘’Even Chandrakant Patil's statement may not have been liked by his party leaders. When there are many important issues in the state, such leaders say something and the same is shown in the media. Therefore, political leaders and activists should make statements responsibly,’’ he noted. He appealed to the political leaders to refrain from making statements that will hurt the feelings of women and also others.

NCP’s state women wing president Vidya Chavan, without taking Patil’s name, said a person who denied ticket to a sitting woman MLA and contested from her constituency is bad-mouthing an MP, who has been honoured with the Sansad Ratna award (for good performance) twice.

‘’We know you believe in Manusmriti, but we will not remain silent anymore," she said.

Chavan further added that ‘’He should learn to make chapattis so that he can help his wife at home."

Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande slammed Patil What is your age, what do you speak? How can your tongue slip when talking about a woman? If a woman's hand slips, she will make you run.

Meanwhile, Sule’s husband Sadanand in a tweet attached with video on Patil’s statement said, ‘’ This is the Maharashtra BJP President speaking about Supriya. I have always maintained that they are misogynistic and demean women whenever they can. I am proud of my wife who is a homemaker, mother and a successful politician, one amongst many other hardworking and talented women in India. This is an insult to all women.’’