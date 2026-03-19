Maharashtra Bishops Oppose Freedom Of Religion Act, Demand Withdrawal Over Rights Concerns

Church leaders in Maharashtra urge rollback of the religion law, citing threats to constitutional rights and personal faith | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 19: The Western Region Bishops’ Council (WRBC) has strongly criticised the recently passed Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, terming it a violation of constitutional guarantees and an intrusion into personal faith.

In a joint press release issued on Thursday, bishops from across the state expressed “deep disappointment and strong protest” against the legislation, arguing that it undermines the fundamental right to freely choose and practise one’s religion, as enshrined in Articles 19, 21, and 25 of the Constitution.

Concerns over RCIA programme and conversion provisions

The statement, issued on behalf of the Archdiocese of Bombay, raised particular concern over provisions affecting the Church’s Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) programme, which facilitates voluntary conversion after a period of instruction and discernment.

A key point of contention is Chapter III, Section 6 of the Act, which requires individuals seeking religious conversion to submit a 60-day prior notice to authorities. The law also permits officials to initiate police inquiries into the intent behind such conversions, either upon receiving objections or suo motu.

The bishops argued that this provision infringes upon an individual’s right to privacy and freedom of conscience, citing the Supreme Court’s judgement in the Justice K S Puttaswamy vs Union of India case.

Church stance on conversions and legal risks

While reiterating the Catholic Church’s opposition to forced conversions, the bishops emphasised that its own Canon Law mandates that conversions must be voluntary and informed.

They warned that the new law could expose clergy and participants in religious instruction to allegations of coercion or “brainwashing”, even in the absence of wrongdoing, with penalties including imprisonment of up to seven years.

Allegations of lack of consultation and potential misuse

The Council also criticised what it described as a lack of adequate consultation with affected communities prior to the law’s passage. Drawing a comparison with earlier governments, including that of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the bishops said the tradition of stakeholder dialogue had been overlooked.

The statement further alleged that the Act’s broad and ambiguous provisions, along with the shifting of the burden of proof onto the accused, could lead to misuse and disproportionately impact minority communities.

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Call for withdrawal or revision of the Act

Calling the legislation “arbitrary” and “non-neutral”, the bishops urged the state government to withdraw or substantially revise the Act, asserting that religious freedom is a fundamental right that must be protected by the State.

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