Maharashtra Bike Taxi Welfare Association Appeals To CM Devendra Fadnavis To Protect Livelihood Of Lakhs Amid Sudden Operation Halt | File Pic

Mumbai: The Bike Taxi Welfare Association of Maharashtra has appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately intervene and protect the livelihood of lakhs of bike taxi riders affected by the recent stoppage of operations in the state. In an open letter, the association said bike taxi services have become a major source of employment for Marathi youth, especially from rural and semi-urban areas, helping them earn a stable income without migrating to big cities.

2,500 active male & 1,000 female riders currently operating

Association president Amit Gawde said nearly 10,000 to 15,000 riders are currently associated with the organisation across Maharashtra. Of these, around 2,500 active male riders and nearly 1,000 active female riders are operating through bike taxi platforms. He said the sector has also opened up employment opportunities for women riders. The association thanked the Maharashtra government for legalising bike taxi services in April 2025, calling it a landmark decision that gave recognition and hope to thousands of unemployed youths.

However, the association warned that the sudden halt in operations has pushed many families into financial distress. According to the letter, most riders come from economically weaker backgrounds and cannot immediately afford electric vehicles priced between ₹1.2 lakh and ₹1.8 lakh. Many are still repaying loans on their existing motorcycles and lack access to fresh credit or savings to purchase EVs.

Demands 24-36 months phased EV transition & subsidised loans

The association has demanded a phased EV transition period of 24 to 36 months, subsidised loans, state-backed financial assistance and a separate policy framework for self-employed bike taxi riders. It also urged the government to restore operations for registered riders under safety and compliance rules while discussions continue on long-term clean mobility goals.

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