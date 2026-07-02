Maharashtra Begins HSRP Enforcement But Heavy Rain Hits Inspections, Only 54 Vehicles Found Without Plates On Day 1 | AI

Maharashtra on Wednesday began enforcing action against vehicles without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), marking the start of statewide checks. However, heavy rain affected reporting from Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), with nearly 80 per cent of enforcement teams yet to upload their inspection data by the end of the first day.

Initial Data

According to the initial figures available, motor vehicle inspectors checked 158 vehicles, of which 54 were found without HSRP. No fines had been recovered at the time the data was compiled. Officials said the figures represent only a small portion of the statewide enforcement drive, as only five to seven RTOs had submitted their reports on the first day.

Transport department sources said continuous rainfall disrupted field inspections and delayed the submission of daily enforcement sheets from several districts. As a result, the first-day data does not reflect the actual scale of the statewide drive. The department expects more reports to be uploaded once weather conditions improve and pending data is compiled.

Campaign Background

The enforcement campaign follows the government's decision to crack down on vehicles that have not yet switched to HSRP despite repeated deadlines. HSRP is aimed at improving vehicle security, preventing number plate tampering and helping law enforcement agencies identify vehicles more efficiently.

Officials said enforcement will continue across Maharashtra in the coming days, and the number of inspections and penalty cases is expected to rise as reporting from all RTOs becomes available. Vehicle owners who have not yet installed HSRP have been advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid action during the ongoing statewide checks.

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