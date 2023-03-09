Maharashtra: Begging banned in Nagpur ahead of G20 meet, can lead to 6-months in jail |

Amitesh Kumar, the city police chief, on Wednesday issued a notification under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) forbidding individuals or groups from begging or pressuring bystanders to part with money at traffic intersections or any other public places. This was a first of its kind order passed by the police.

The rule came into effect on Thursday and would be in effect until April 30, unless it is recalled earlier. In addition to the G20 conference on March 19–20 and the G20 meetings, Kumar said the decision was made owing to other urgent issues. The CP emphasised how many beggars had been engaging in "objectionable acts," which forced others to give them money.

Beggars create traffic and public annoynace

By impeding both the free flow of traffic and pedestrian movement, Kumar claimed that beggars have also been a source of "public annoyance". According to the notification, violating the rule would result in legal repercussions under Section 188 of the Indian Criminal Code (IPC), which might result in a fine and up to six months in jail for the offender. Depending on the situation, other legal provisions might also be used. In the past, Kumar had used CrPC Section 144 to make it illegal for transgender people to beg in public areas like intersections and other gathering places like weddings. However, the CP had softened the rule and now only permitted transgender people to enter certain places if they were specifically invited.

Municpal corporation to ensure beggars are moved to beggars home

Beginning on Thursday, city police and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) staff will work together to guarantee that everyone is relocated to beggars' homes, government shelters, or other locations with the aid of NGOs. If anyone spotted begging on the streets ask for assistance in leaving the city, Kumar said they will be given assistance in returning to their home.

"Police and NMC had been holding discussions for the last one week to plan the drive," said the CP, adding presence of beggars on the streets brings bad name to the city at a time when it is being beautified in view of the G20 summit. "Begging had become a nuisance for motorists. Even pedestrians were also harassed by the alm seekers who would occupy traffic islands, road dividers, and footpaths," the CP was quoted by Times of India.