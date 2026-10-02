Maharashtra Becomes First State To Launch ‘Maha R-PET’ Initiative At 13 Locations To Fight Plastic Pollution |

Thane: Highlighting the urgent need to restore ecological balance and combat climate change, Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde stated that curbing the escalating impact of plastic pollution is paramount. Speaking at the launch event, she emphasized that while plastic is durable, its long-term environmental consequences are severe. Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to launch the ‘Maha R-PET’ initiative across 13 locations, executed entirely through the support of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) without direct financial expenditure by the state government.

State-Level Launch Held In Thane

The state-level inauguration and unveiling of the Maha R-PET bottle and stickers took place at the Taj Vivanta hotel in Thane. The joint initiative is spearheaded by the Government of Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB).

Prominent attendees included HCCB Project Manager K.K. Joseph, Chief Public Affairs Officer Himanshu Priyadarshini, and notable film personalities Prasad Oak, Dino Morea, Shivani Surve, and Amit Rayon, alongside various civic dignitaries and citizens.

‘One Bottle For Environment’

Addressing the gathering, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde noted,

"While the environment department continues to raise awareness through digital media and campaigns, rights and duties remain two sides of the same coin. Simply cleaning the mirror is not enough; we must clear the stain itself. By dedicating 'One Bottle for the Environment,' every citizen must actively participate in this movement to ensure its success."

Legislative Assembly Member MLA Madhavi Naik welcomed the initiative, emphasizing Thane’s pride in hosting the state's pilot project. She affirmed full support from local representatives and citizens, urging society to reduce plastic dependency.

Statewide Expansion Planned

MLC Niranjan Davkhare added that the campaign will soon expand across the entire state, encouraging more corporations to take active corporate responsibility in pollution reduction. Additional Collector Harischandra Patil assured full administrative cooperation from the district administration to achieve maximum public outreach.

Detailing the corporate vision behind the project, HCCB representative Rahul Rekhavat stated:

"Following our initial steps in Mumbai in February 2026, this structured initiative aims to bring grassroots plastic management directly to communities. We remain deeply committed to aligning with the 'LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment) framework to achieve carbon neutrality by 2047."

The event concluded with a collective pledge from dignitaries, corporate leaders, and citizens to champion plastic recycling and sustainable practices across Maharashtra.

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