COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,736 new cases, 36 deaths, 3,033 recoveriesMumbai: IRS officer Sameer Wankhede gets second extension with NCB
Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:53 PM IST

Maharashtra Bandh over Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Mumbai Police detains over 200 people, 2 FIRs lodged

Staff Reporter
Maharashtra, Oct 11 (ANI): Police personnel gather near Shiv Sena supporters during a protest over the Lakhimpur incident, in Mumbai on Monday. | (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Monday detained over 200 people for allegedly protesting at different parts of the city in light of the Maharashtra bandh organised by the three ruling parties. The police have also lodged two separates FIRs for the protests and registered three non-cognizable (NCs) offences for damaging buses in Dharavi and in Eastern Suburbs.

Heavy police deployment was in place on Monday. As per the police, over 200 people have been detained across the city including Cuffe Parade, DB Marg, Nagpada, Byculla, Worli, Dadar, Mahim, Dharavi, Kherwadi, Kandivali, Kurar, Kasturba, Samta Nagar police stations areas for allegedly staging protests. They were detained under the provisions of Maharashtra Police Act and later allowed to go.

The police have also registered two sperate FIRs at Kandivali and Samta Nagar police stations. At Charkop in Kandivali, NCP workers protested outside the Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital while some of them tried to hold the traffic, 14 party workers have been booked for the protest, said police.

At Kandivali East, 14 people were booked by Samta Nagar police on the charges of unlawful assembly and for rioting for the protest. They were taken into custody and allowed to go later.

Three incidents of damaging BEST buses were reported in the city on Monday. The police registered three seperate NCs at Dharavi, Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd police stations

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:53 PM IST
